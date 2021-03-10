HUL's Prabha Narasimhan discusses Vim Matic dishwasher range...

According to Narasimhan, the key challenge, as a marketer, in India is market development. “The category has tremendous growth potential – not just in the metros, but in small towns too. We are looking at partnership with machine brands that help make the consumer move from consideration to purchase. Once consumers have bought a dishwasher, they will look for an effective product and that’s where Vim Matic steps in. We have recently joined hands with Voltas Beko to build the category, together.”