“Humour works as an ice-breaker as we help millennials fix their broken relationship with money”: Fi's Aparna Narayan Leon

Being a neo bank, it is targeted to millennials and is being marketed by millennials. Describing its TG, Leon says, “It is someone who is in the initial years of earning money. The first few years have gone in enjoying the independence that it brings. But now they are in that phase where they want to grow the money. They want to save more, invest it and grow the money. But for this they don't want to go to a bank, stand in a line and fill forms. They may not be saving for marriage, car, house and education. It could be to go on a holiday in Maldives or buy an iPhone.”