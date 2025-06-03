Hyundai onboards Pankaj Tripathi to woo OTT-savvy India

For more than two decades, Shah Rukh Khan has represented Hyundai India, bringing star power and reliability to the automobile brand across generations. Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi joins this legacy, now featuring in Hyundai’s latest campaign titled Chahe Dil Ki Suno Ya Deals Ki – Loge Toh Hyundai Hi.

Hyundai's choice to engage Pankaj Tripathi is a calculated strategic move aimed at leveraging India's swiftly expanding OTT audience. “When Pankaj Tripathi speaks, the nation pays attention,” said Virat Khullar, vertical head of marketing at Hyundai Motor India.

“His appeal has now reached a national level; his shows are also popular in the southern regions. He embodies the spirit of India,” added Khullar, highlighting the actor’s broad appeal among both OTT and cinema audiences.

Tripathi is best known for playing the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur (Amazon Prime Video), a role that cemented his popularity across India. His portrayal of defense lawyer Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice (Disney+ Hotstar) further showcased his range and relatability.

The June campaign aims to attract footfalls into the automaker’s showrooms ahead of the festive season. It portrays a humorous debate between two families regarding Hyundai’s features and offers, all narrated through the perspective of a curious child.

Hyundai hopes to cut through the clutter of traditional, festival-time automobile ads by launching this campaign ahead of the typical festive cycle.

Explaining the creative thought behind the film, Khullar said, “The car is now a collective decision of all members of the family, and everyone feels proud of the brand and product they buy. It becomes a topic of conversation at home, with people discussing features and offers.”

The objective is to encourage consideration among those who remain undecided.

Khullar elaborated that this campaign isn’t confined to any specific segment. While the TVC features the Hyundai Exter and focuses on June offers, the company has broader plans to work with Tripathi on other models and initiatives, including festive season campaigns.

“We aren’t slotting our ambassadors into entry-level or premium categories. It’s about choosing the right face for the right campaign,” he added.

Alongside SRK, Hyundai’s brand roster also includes actor Deepika Padukone, cricketer Smriti Mandhana, and various other personalities that represent a diverse range of consumers.

“We will be using brand ambassadors together or separately. Work is already underway with SRK and Deepika, so audiences will see them appearing together or individually in upcoming campaigns." Virat Khullar, vertical head, marketing, Hyundai

The campaign was executed with support from Hyundai’s advertising agency, Innocean, while media duties were managed by Havas Media. The media strategy for the campaign includes TV, digital, OTT, CTV, radio, and print, with TV taking the lion’s share. A significant portion of the campaign’s budget has been allocated to digital and connected TV platforms to tap into evolving content consumption trends. The campaign is also being adapted into seven regional languages to maximise pan-India reach.

Khullar said that Hyundai’s regional penetration strategy is both deliberate and robust. “Tripathi has a strong presence even in non-Hindi-speaking regions. His work resonates across the country, so we’re ensuring localisation in all aspects – from print and radio to digital messaging,” he said.

Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India

“We’re also customising messaging for different regions, platforms, and formats to truly reflect how buying a car is no longer an individual decision but a family affair.”

Speaking on the evolving trends in the automobile sector, Khullar pointed out the shifting preferences of consumers. “Consumers are now more focused on technology and safety features. There’s increased awareness and demand for connected cars and innovations like panoramic sunroofs, automatics, and BlueLink technology,” he said.

Hyundai has sold over 400,000 connected cars in India, and Khullar sees product innovation as an ongoing, non-negotiable commitment. The automaker reported total monthly sales of 58,701 units in May 2025, with domestic sales accounting for 43,861 units and exports contributing 14,840 units. The availability of a few critical models was impacted during the month due to the company’s scheduled biannual plant maintenance shutdown at its Chennai facility.

Beyond product specs, it's the consumption behaviour and media fragmentation that marketers must adapt to. “From linear TV to CTV and social media, everything is changing. We have to forecast trends, monitor sentiment, and make sure we’re present where the consumer is,” he noted.

Hyundai is also leaning heavily into data-driven marketing. “We run hyper-local campaigns with dealerships, using ML and AI to optimise cost per lead and content efficiency. Whether it's the think stage or decision stage, we’re using data to personalise at scale and improve conversion rates,” he said.