iCubesWire bags Swiggy's marketing mandate

iCubesWire, Global Ad Tech Platform has been awarded the mandate to manage Swiggy's growth marketing, influencer marketing and affiliate campaigns. The partnership will introduce fresh creativity into the brand's digital channels.
According to the mandate, iCubesWire will channel its world-class digital expertise into creating innovative assets for Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience delivery platform , offering food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery service Swiggy Instamart, dining-out reservation service Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Genie among others. The collaboration aims to elevate the brand's digital media presence, propelling it towards unparalleled audience engagement and brand loyalty.
Sahil Chopra, founder & CEO of iCubesWire, said, "We're thrilled to join hands with a forward-thinking company like Swiggy. They have revolutionised food delivery and quick commerce in India, and we aim to bring that same level of innovation to their social media campaigns. Our collaboration signifies a synergy of two industry pioneers, and we look forward to establishing Swiggy's connection with its audience through inventive and engaging digital content."
Amit Kumar Banka, AVP, Growth Marketing, Swiggy, commented, "In our pursuit of continued growth and deeper audience connection, we're delighted to have iCubesWire on board. Their creative acumen and robust digital strategies will surely enable us to reach new heights in our social media engagement. We anticipate a fruitful partnership.”
Through this partnership, both Swiggy and iCubesWire reaffirm their commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing, ensuring the creation of unique, engaging content that resonates with audiences on a profound level.