IMC Advertising joins hands with digital marketing agency ThreePercent Collective

Commenting on the collaboration, Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed said, “IMC Advertising has been playing a major role in bringing Malabar Gold and Diamonds to the masses and making it a global brand. It has been managing all the campaigns of the Malabar Group, making a huge impact in the print and electronic advertising spaces. Their expertise is helping our brand grow to a great extent. By joining hands with the ThreePercent Collective, IMC can make a big impact in the digital advertising space as well.”