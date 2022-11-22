IMC Advertising joins hands with digital marketing agency ThreePercent Collective

The mutual collaboration will help both agencies to increase their client base and expand their presence across India.
Kerala's advertising agency IMC Advertising and Bengaluru-based digital marketing agency ThreePercent Collective have entered into a collaboration to jointly work in the advertising space.
The collaboration will enable IMC Advertising, which primarily focuses on print and electronic advertising, to gain a strong foothold in digital advertising. With this, IMC Advertising will become a full-fledged agency set to dominate advertising, and content creation. ThreePercent Collective, founded by veterans in digital advertising - Achuth Nair, Praveen Rao, and Pradeep Singh, is growing at a fast pace working with interesting brands across FMCG, Fashion, Edtech, agritech and healthcare (both B2B and D2C) and scaling up their digital presence.
At present, IMC Advertising and ThreePercent Collective have regional offices in Kozhikode and Bengaluru, respectively. They have plans to open offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata in this financial year.
IMC Advertising develops advertising campaigns for leading brands such as Malabar Gold and Diamonds, one of the world's largest jewellery groups, Malabar Developers and Eham Digital.
IMC Advertising began its operations in 2002 with headquarters in Kozhikode. Bengaluru-based Three Percent Collective focuses on digital marketing, SEO, social media management, content development and e-commerce marketing. This Association gives Three Percent Collective access to the existing client base of IMC, which includes Malabar Group, while adding value to IMC as complete integrated marketing communications solution provider for brands across India
Commenting on the collaboration, Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed said, “IMC Advertising has been playing a major role in bringing Malabar Gold and Diamonds to the masses and making it a global brand. It has been managing all the campaigns of the Malabar Group, making a huge impact in the print and electronic advertising spaces. Their expertise is helping our brand grow to a great extent. By joining hands with the ThreePercent Collective, IMC can make a big impact in the digital advertising space as well.”
CTP Ummerkutty, executive director, IMC Advertising said, “IMC will become a full-fledged agency by expanding its expertiseinto the fields of digital advertising, marketing and public relations in collaboration with Three Percent Collective, one of the best agencies in the field of digital marketing. Digital advertising has emerged as a huge-growth segment. That’s why we have decided to expand our core expertise into the digital space.