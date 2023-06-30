India ordered 76 million Biryanis on Swiggy in last 12 months

Hyderabadi dominate biryani orders in India, claiming 1 out of 5 orders.
On International Biryani Day celebrated on July 02 every year, Swiggy reveals 76 million Biryani orders were placed in the last 12 months alone. From the aromatic Lucknowi Biryani to the spicy Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, and from the flavourful Kolkata Biryani to the fragrant Malabar Biryani, people across the country placed 219 orders per minute for their favourite dish.
Swiggy’s order analysis also revealed some interesting biryani ordering trends from the first half of 2023:
In the last five and a half months, there has been a growth of 8.26% in Biryani orders compared to the same period in 2022. While over 2.6 lakh restaurants across the country offer Biryani through Swiggy, more than 28000 thousand restaurants specialise solely in dishing out the Biryani. Regarding cities that truly savour the Biryani experience, Bangalore takes the crown with close to 24000 biryani-serving restaurants, closely followed by Mumbai with over 22,000 and Delhi with over 20,000.
Unsurprisingly, Hyderabad takes the lead in Biryani consumption with a whopping 7.2 million orders till June this year. Bangalore follows almost 5 million orders and Chennai secured the third place with close to 3 million orders.
Dum Biryani has emerged as the undisputed champion with close to 85 variants and over 6.2 million orders. This is followed by Biryani Rice with 3.5 million orders, while Hyderabadi Biryani received over 2.8 million orders.
A passionate Biryani aficionado from Chennai indulged in a remarkable feast, spending an amount of Rs. 31,532 on a single order of this rice dish.