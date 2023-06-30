India ordered 76 million Biryanis on Swiggy in last 12 months

Swiggy’s order analysis also revealed some interesting biryani ordering trends from the first half of 2023:

In the last five and a half months, there has been a growth of 8.26% in Biryani orders compared to the same period in 2022. While over 2.6 lakh restaurants across the country offer Biryani through Swiggy, more than 28000 thousand restaurants specialise solely in dishing out the Biryani. Regarding cities that truly savour the Biryani experience, Bangalore takes the crown with close to 24000 biryani-serving restaurants, closely followed by Mumbai with over 22,000 and Delhi with over 20,000.