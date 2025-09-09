Indian mar-tech firm Wondrlab launches Opportune for influencer marketing in Europe

Wondrlab, a platform-first martech network, announces a strategic move in its international expansion. After establishing a presence in the CEE region with the acquisition of the Polish agency WebTalk in 2024, Wondrlab is now expanding its "technology out of India" strategy with the launch of Opportune Europe.

Opportune is Wondrlab’s influencer marketing platform, which was acquired in India in 2022. Having achieved success in India, one of the world's largest and most dynamic markets, its proven technology will now be implemented to serve brands across Central and Eastern Europe. This strategic move shows Wondrlab’s commitment to building a global martech ecosystem by exporting its innovative, data-driven solutions.

Commenting on Opportune’s Europe launch, Vandana Verma, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Wondrlab Network, said, "With Opportune Europe, we’re not just expanding geographically, we’re exporting a proven, data-led influencer marketing model that has transformed how brands in India engage with creators. The CEE region is primed for this shift, and our goal is to blend cutting-edge technology with deep market insights to deliver measurable impact for brands. This launch is a testament to the scalability of Indian innovation, and we’re confident that Łukasz’s leadership will accelerate our vision of building a truly global martech ecosystem."

“Wondrlab’s European journey, which began with WebTalk’s acquisition, is entering its next exciting stage. We see great potential in influencer marketing, which is maturing and becoming a measurable pillar of business strategy. This process is much more advanced in Asia, which is why we are now creating a technological bridge between continents. We are bringing Opportune to Europe, a proven platform that has revolutionized the approach to creator collaborations in India. The addition of Łukasz, an expert in this field, guarantees that this transfer of knowledge and technology will be a success. This is the first step in our strategy of importing innovation and talent to CEE, and further acquisitions that will strengthen our offer are only a matter of time,” said Michał Dunin, CEO of Wondrlab Europe and Founder of WebTalk.

To lead this venture, Wondrlab welcomes Łukasz Borek, a manager with over 17 years of experience in the media and technology sectors, as a key talent acquisition for its European structure. Łukasz Borek will serve as CEO of the newly established Opportune Europe, and also take on the role of Chief Influencer & AdTech Officer for Wondrlab in Poland. For the past decade, he led and scaled a creative media firm within Publicis Groupe. His deep understanding of local market dynamics and expertise in data-driven communications will be key to the platform's success.

Opportune Europe will offer a “managed service” model, combining the power of the Opportune platform with comprehensive agency support. The platform’s technology automates and optimizes the entire campaign process, from data-driven influencer identification and outreach to advanced analytics and precise ROI measurement.

As Łukasz Borek summarizes: “After a decade of building and scaling innovative services, I see immense potential in Wondrlab’s approach. Opportune Europe is an opportunity to bring new standards to the influencer marketing landscape, focusing on what truly matters for business: measurable growth. Access to this unique technology, combined with the team’s expertise and Wondrlab’s strategic support, will allow us to translate promises into tangible results and establish a leadership position in the intelligence-driven influencer marketing segment.”