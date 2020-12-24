Indians fancy healthy, natural and sustainable products: Nielsen report

The BASES consumer study shows that sustainability for consumers is more about the tangible benefits of ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ (66%) and organic and natural ingredients (58%). Fifty-six percent of the consumers contacted by BASES say they would definitely switch to an eco friendly brand, given a similar product experience as their current brand. Innovations that made it to the Breakthrough Winners list are very conscious of this shift in consumer behaviour and healthy, natural and sustainable are core to their product offerings.