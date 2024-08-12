India's Paris Olympics wrap: A mixed bag for non-cricket athletes' brand value?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Will an underwhelming Olympics campaign affect the brand valuation of non-cricketing athletes? Here is what experts think.
The 2024 Paris Olympics has concluded, leaving India with a modest medal tally of six and an age-old discussion surrounding the future of non-cricket sports in the country. With a contingent of 117 athletes, India's performance on the global stage calls for a discussion about the potential impact on the brand value of athletes outside the cricket realm.
Compared to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021), where India secured seven medals including Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold in men's javelin throw, the Paris outcome appears to be a step back. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports revealed that India spent a staggering Rs 470 crore to prepare athletes for the Paris Olympics. Yet, the medal count fell short of expectations, raising questions about the effectiveness of India's sports development programs and the athletes themselves.
The six-medal haul, with contributions from Manu Bhaker (two Bronze), Aman Sehrawat (Bronze), Swapnil Kusale (Bronze), the Hockey team (Bronze), and Neeraj Chopra (Silver), while an improvement from the pre-Tokyo Olympics, falls short of the expectations many had for the sizeable Indian contingent, which was backed by substantial investments.
Several Indian athletes entered the Paris Olympics as strong contenders for medals in their respective events, only to face disappointing outcomes. Notable among these were badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles, as well as PV Sindhu in the singles competition. In boxing, two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen's early exit was particularly disheartening. The shooting contingent, including Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil, also struggled to meet expectations.
The general populace, accustomed to the consistent success of Indian cricket, may view this outcome as underwhelming. But will this affect sponsorship opportunities and brand partnerships for athletes in sports beyond cricket?
While the medal tally might not have met expectations, industry experts are seeing the bright side of the Olympics, arguing that the real victory lies in the increased visibility and public engagement with these sports. Namrata Parekh, co-founder and director of Meraki Sports & Entertainment, a sports marketing agency, offers a nuanced perspective on the situation.
"I genuinely think calling an Olympic campaign underwhelming is harsh," Parekh says. "There are so many factors and technicalities involved in an athlete's performance at this level. One bad day or one great moment is all it takes and that is what sports are all about."
Parekh highlights a crucial silver lining: the surge in public interest and understanding of various sports. "And how would you call a campaign underwhelming when suddenly you have almost every person in the country, who probably has never consumed the sport before, understanding the technicalities of weight categories in wrestling, the strategies employed in the fourth quarter of a hockey game, the point system in weight lifting, doubles qualifiers in badminton, and so on. I see this as the positive outcome."
This increased engagement and comprehension of different sports could be a game-changer for non-cricket athletes' brand value. As more people become familiar with these sports, there's potential for a broader fan base, increased viewership, and consequently, more attractive propositions for brands looking to associate with athletes.
What might have also contributed to this increased awareness is JioCinema’s decision to stream the Paris Olympics for free. Siddharth Raman, CEO of Sportz Interactive, a sports digital agency, emphasises the importance of this development.
"The free streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games may have played a crucial role in amplifying the presence of non-cricket athletes in India," Raman states. "This visibility not only celebrates the athletes in sports like Shooting, Javelin, Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis, and Wrestling (among others), but also lays the groundwork for growing fan bases and enhanced support across these disciplines, potentially reshaping the future of sports in the country."
The accessibility provided by digital extends beyond traditional television audiences, reaching even TV-dark locations. This expanded reach could be instrumental in building a larger, more diverse fan base for various sports, potentially translating into increased brand value for athletes.
Dr. Santosh Patra, head of the Centre for Media and Entertainment Studies (CMES) at Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), draws parallels with cricket's journey in India. "Take cricket for example, it took almost thirty years between 1982 to 2011 to get the World Cup. We didn't have the success in between, but there was a lot of buzz around cricket through and through," he explains.
Although some expectations weren't met, we must acknowledge, that whatever success we have seen in Paris has sparked a lot of discussions amongst fans and consumers.Dr Santosh Patra
Patra emphasises that success is not the only driver of consumer interest in sports. "Although some expectations weren't met, we must acknowledge, that whatever success we have seen in Paris has sparked a lot of discussions amongst fans and consumers. It isn't necessary that only success can bring consumer interest in sports, but the larger discussions around them can play a big role in doing that,” he says.
Experts agree that the key to increasing the brand value of non-cricket athletes lies in fostering communities around these sports. As Parekh notes, "Brands especially need to see the wins here. Don’t just get on the bandwagon when there are medals, but help build the pathway to the podium."