India's Paris Olympics wrap: A mixed bag for non-cricket athletes' brand value?

Parekh highlights a crucial silver lining: the surge in public interest and understanding of various sports. "And how would you call a campaign underwhelming when suddenly you have almost every person in the country, who probably has never consumed the sport before, understanding the technicalities of weight categories in wrestling, the strategies employed in the fourth quarter of a hockey game, the point system in weight lifting, doubles qualifiers in badminton, and so on. I see this as the positive outcome."