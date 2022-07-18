Invasion of Ukraine is #1 concern for India : Kantar’s Global Issues Barometer Report

The cost-of-living crisis

The cost-of-living crisis is #2 on people’s minds. Price increases in fuel, food & drink and household bills have been noticed the most. Compared to the world, Indians feel the pinch of price increase on White Goods more.

While 35% of the population report their household financial situation is deteriorating, 46% believe the general economic outlook of their country is negative right now. People are struggling to meet their living costs, with 32% of households experiencing difficulties meeting their monthly outgoings and 11% unable to meet their commitments. The problem looks set to continue, a further 71% of people believe inflation will continue to rise even further.

But there is sliver of hope as two third of people in India feel secure in their jobs and expect pay rise that will match inflation.