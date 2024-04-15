iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S24, Atomberg Fans, and Lenskart Products: Things you can now buy on Blinkit

On April 12, 2024, Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared on X that the quick-commerce platform has teamed up with Lenskart. Now, they'll deliver Lenskart products in just 10 minutes, same as before. He said, “Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes. Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time.”