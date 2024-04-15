iPhone, Samsung Galaxy S24, Atomberg Fans, and Lenskart Products: Things you can now buy on Blinkit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Users can also get documents printed out and delivered in under 10 minutes.
Blinkit, India's popular app for last-minute needs, has experienced significant growth since 2023. It has expanded its offerings beyond groceries to include a wide range of items. As a result, quick-commerce ads on Blinkit are increasingly effective and successful.
According to the company’s reports, in the third quarter of FY24, the ad revenue for Blinkit increased by 220% compared to the previous year. This growth was more than double the increase in Blinkit's total sales, which went up by 103% in the same period.
In 2024, Blinkit surprised everyone with new partnerships with top brands. Now, people can find these premium brands on the platform, and they promise delivery in just 10-15 minutes.
Printouts
It might sound surprising, but now users can print their important documents easily. Just upload them on the app, pay, and your documents and certificates will be delivered to you.
iPhone
When the iPhone 15 and iPhone Plus came out in India in 2023, the company made it easier to get them. Instead of waiting in line or for delivery, you can now find them in different cities through Blinkit.
Gold
During Dhanteras in 2023, Blinkit shared that it would deliver gold and silver coins within minutes. A 1 gram Laxmi gold coin cost Rs 6,899, while a 10 gram silver Laxmi Ganesh coin cost Rs 999.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
In February 2024, Samsung India teamed up with Blinkit to deliver their new Galaxy S24 series phones in certain cities. People in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai can order the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, or regular S24 from Blinkit, and they will get it in less than 10 minutes at their doorstep.
Sony PlayStation (PS5) Slim
On April 5, 2024, Sony released the PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim in India, and on Blinkit too. Right now, it is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The PS5 Slim with a disc drive costs Rs 54,990, and the digital edition is Rs 44,990.
Atomberg Fans
On April 11, 2024, Blinkit partnered with Atomberg, a household appliances company. They will now deliver ceiling fans in just 12 minutes. Arindam Paul, founder and chief business officer, Atomberg, shared this news on X (formerly Twitter).
Lenskart Glasses
On April 12, 2024, Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared on X that the quick-commerce platform has teamed up with Lenskart. Now, they'll deliver Lenskart products in just 10 minutes, same as before. He said, “Blinkit customers can now get Lenskart products in 10 minutes. Starting with delivering sunglasses and their Hustlr range (Computer Glasses). Curious to see how Hustlr evolves as a brand over time.”