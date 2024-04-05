Sony PS5 Slim will now be delivered in under 10 minutes through Blinkit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The company has also confirmed the availability of the latest console on its platform.
Yes, you read it right. Starting today (April 5, 2024) at 10 am, the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) Slim and Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Slim will be delivered to customers in under 10 minutes through the Zomato-acquired quick-commerce platform Blinkit (formerly Grofers).
The PS5 Slim with a disc drive is priced at Rs 54,990 in India, whereas the digital edition of the PS5 Slim is priced at Rs 44,990. These prices will be uniform across all retail platforms, including Blinkit. Furthermore, the company has confirmed the availability of the latest console on their platform.
Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit and head of international operations at Zomato, announced the collaboration via LinkedIn on April 4, 2024. This partnership between Blinkit and Sony is limited to specific cities in India.
Blinkit has previously teamed up with big tech companies before to bring their newest products to customers. Earlier this year, Samsung partnered with Blinkit to deliver its latest Galaxy S24 series in India. People in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai could order the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 phones on Blinkit and get them delivered in under 10 minutes.
In 2023, Blinkit partnered with Unicorn, an Apple premium reseller, to deliver the 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus directly to customers' homes in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.
The Blinkit app has already begun displaying the PS5 banner. Users can click on the 'Notify me' option to stay tuned for further developments.