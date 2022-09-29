Kantar and GroupM launch Dialogue Factory’s Rural Barometer Report

Inflation-led concerns: An overwhelming majority of 70% of people in rural India are concerned about their financial situation. The concerns being voiced around the personal financial situation of people in Rural India are more acute amongst Skilled/ Unskilled workers and people who are dependent on small businesses like traders/shopkeepers etc. on the other hand, agriculturalists in Rural India show relatively lower concerns about their personal financial situation but have lower confidence in the countries overall economic resilience. Confidence in the economy is better in southern regions except for Karnataka, while Northern India along with WB in the East shows lower confidence in the economy. The claimed monthly household expenditure in rural India has increased by 8%, while claimed monthly household income has increased by 12% during the same time. Thus, somewhat offsetting the effects of inflation.