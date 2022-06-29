Kantar launches FMCG out of home consumer panel

The data will be captured in real time at the purchase occasion itself through a 100% self-filling application. Since the consumer will fill the survey live, it will be actual purchases being recorded and not re-called ones. The reporting of the data will however be done at a monthly level to keep it in line with Kantar’s already existing and successful in-home panel. Eventually, the panel will be able to provide a 360-degree view of the consumer purchases- both from an in-home and OOH perspective.