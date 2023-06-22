Kantar launches the 3rd edition of its Creative Effectiveness Awards India

Creatives from Google, Hindustan Unilever, Burger King, Haleon, Godrej Consumer Products and Honasa Consumer share laurels in the Television Category.
Kantar, the marketing data and analytics company tested more than 13,000 creatives for its clients around the world in 2022. Over 10% (1,400+) of those creatives were tested in India alone.
Kantar unveils the ads that were most effective and creative across India in 2022. What makes these awards unique is that consumers are the jury. As people control a brand's fortunes through their spending power, their voice decides what is effective advertising. The India report shortlisted close to 400 ads, tested across categories, markets, TG’s and media channels.
Across television ads tested in India, Kantar has awarded standout performers across 7 categories- Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Technology, OTC, Home Care, Services and Short Format (under 15 seconds). Kantar had also introduced an ‘Un-stereotype’ category last year, which focuses on celebrating gender progressive advertising. This category has been included this year as well.
Creatives for the digital medium are also a growth area for brands and will continue to be so in the future as well. For bringing to life the exciting storytelling possibilities in the digital world, Kantar has awarded a standout performer for digital this year as well.
Commenting on this year’s findings, Soumya Mohanty, managing director & chief client officer- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said, “Our research has found that the most creative and effective ads generate more than four times as much profit as those which score low on effectiveness measures. So cost effective ad testing is possibly a much better option that a costly mistake of airing a wrong ad. Our winners exemplify how testing can progressively refine the ad ultimately leading to better brand results.
Prasanna Kumar, head of creative domain & executive vice president- South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar added: “With short-form advertising on the rise in India, brands face the task of adapting to newer advertising structures and storytelling styles. Short ads, designed for 15 seconds or less, now require meticulous scripting and visualization to captivate audiences and meet higher standards for entertainment and engagement set by rampant popularity of short-form video content on social media platforms. To cut through content clutter and grab consumer attention in this rapidly changing landscape, pre-testing plays a crucial role for brands. It enables them to develop ads that have a strong impact and are memorable, while also providing valuable insights and learnings along the way.”
Here are the Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards 2023 India Winners: