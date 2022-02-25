Kantar unveils Sustainability Report: A roadmap for India’s FMCD sector

Paru Minocha, Managing Director, Qualitative and Lead- Sustainability Practice, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar said, “The FMCD sector is witnessing rapid growth even in post pandemic phase while we’ve also seen a great consumer shift towards sustainability and the environment urging brands to rethink their strategies. Consumers have greater expectation from companies than from themselves; this is likely to be amplified in FMCD, where personal behaviors post purchase is led primarily by the policies/features of the product and company they use. With this report, we are putting forward recommendations to brands which help in solving customer tensions with sustainable solutions, addressing barriers such as packaging, service models, repairability, and return and recycling policies. There is opportunity for brands to target active consumers who are engaged to the core issue and instill structured business solutions to help overcome them with time.”