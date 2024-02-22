Kay Beauty partners with UP Warriorz as title sponsor for WPL 2024

Jinisha Sharma, director, Capri Sports, conveyed her enthusiasm for the new alliance, remarking, "Bringing Kay Beauty into the fold with the UP Warriorz signifies more than a partnership; it's a fusion of shared values. Kay Beauty's commitment to acceptance and boosting self-confidence mirrors our ethos at the UP Warriorz, where we celebrate diversity and encourage individuals to embrace their unique strengths. This synergy amplifies our mission to not only elevate women's participation in sports but also to nurture an environment where every athlete feels empowered to be their best self. We are optimistic about the profound and lasting influence this collaboration will have, as we collectively navigate challenges and champion a new era for women in sports, grounded in inclusivity and resilience."