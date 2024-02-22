Kay Beauty partners with UP Warriorz as title sponsor for WPL 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Katrina Kaif's beauty brand will feature on the front of UP Warriorz team jersey.
UP Warriorz, owned by Capri Sports, has announced its partnership with Kay Beauty, a celebrity beauty brand founded by Katrina Kaif in partnership with Nykaa for Women's Premier League second season.
Kay Beauty will feature on the front of UP Warriorz team jersey. Both teams in the collaboration place high importance on women empowerment and health and fitness, all of which culminates towards instilling confidence in women across the country. High on the collaboration’s agenda, is to be able to shine the spotlight on the various vehicles that help empower women through sport, with a keen eye on facilitating more for the Indian sporting ecosystem.
UP Warriorz finished third in the inaugural season of the WPL in 2023. Captained once again by Alyssa Healy, the team will open its campaign in the second year against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, on February 24, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Jinisha Sharma, director, Capri Sports, conveyed her enthusiasm for the new alliance, remarking, "Bringing Kay Beauty into the fold with the UP Warriorz signifies more than a partnership; it's a fusion of shared values. Kay Beauty's commitment to acceptance and boosting self-confidence mirrors our ethos at the UP Warriorz, where we celebrate diversity and encourage individuals to embrace their unique strengths. This synergy amplifies our mission to not only elevate women's participation in sports but also to nurture an environment where every athlete feels empowered to be their best self. We are optimistic about the profound and lasting influence this collaboration will have, as we collectively navigate challenges and champion a new era for women in sports, grounded in inclusivity and resilience."
Speaking of the association, Katrina Kaif, co-founder, Kay Beauty, said, “The UP Warriorz are a delightfully energetic side representing the very heartland of India. They have lots of ambition, drive, ability, and a whole host of champions, and we are elated to be joining hands with this dynamic team. At Kay Beauty, we believe it is important for us to help push the conversations around women empowerment, and sport at the highest level is one of the most impactful ways of doing so. We are cheering for the UP Warriorz and hope to be associated with them for a long time to come."