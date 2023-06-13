Behind Kellogg's' first tie-up with Hershey's in India

The collab with Hershey’s, as per Subramanyam, is aimed at bringing Hershey’s’ iconic chocolate taste to the kids, in the form of cereal. “it's a new cereal, and is designed to deliver the taste of Hershey's in a cereal format. So that is the attempt in my book. it's also a great collaboration from a food development perspective, where we have spent some reasonable amount of time to ensure that we are able to crack a food that is able to deliver the Hershey's experience.”