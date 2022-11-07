The all-new offering brings together KFC’s signature Chicken Popcorn & the nation’s much loved Maggi noodles – for the first time ever!
Bhook Lagi? Toh ‘Let’s KFC!’ Because for the first time, in what undoubtedly is the most epic collaboration of 2022, KFC India partners with Nestle to delight fans with the KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi. The two iconic brands have joined hands to create the one, the only, the crunchiest and slurpiest combo of KFC’s signature Chicken Popcorn & Maggi noodles in one perfect bowl! Bringing together hot, steaming, deliciously masaledaar and so so slurpy Maggi noodles, with flavorful Chicken Popcorn, tender on the inside but unbelievably crispy on the outside, this limited time bowl of happiness is sure to add much crispiness to your undying love for Maggi noodles & KFC Chicken.
Talking about this iconic partnership, Moksh Chopra, GM, KFC India said, “Both Maggi and KFC are iconic brands that consumers love and truly enjoy. The coming together of this epic collab was therefore very much on the cards, and perhaps something that our fans always hoped for. And what a delicious recipe this partnership has resulted in! We are thrilled to offer KFC & Maggi fans the limited-edition KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi; that is sure to offer a finger lickin’ good time, with a slurpy twist!”
The bowl comes in two distinct much-loved flavours – with Chicken Popcorn & Veg Patty - and is sure to get you slurping & crunching. The Chicken popcorn bowl starts at INR 159/- while the Veg patty bowl starts at INR 129/-. This crunchy masala packed innovation will be available across all 600+ KFC restaurants in the country. You can get your bowl of happiness in a completely contactless & safe manner - through delivery, takeaway, KFC to your Car/Bike and during dine-in. All KFC favorites can also be easily ordered on the all-new convenient KFC app, available on Google Play and the App Store.
So, the next time when hunger pangs hit you, KFC has got you covered. Just Keep Calm and Slurp On - because the KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi is what dreams are made of!