Bhook Lagi? Toh ‘Let’s KFC!’ Because for the first time, in what undoubtedly is the most epic collaboration of 2022, KFC India partners with Nestle to delight fans with the KFC Popcorn Bowl Made with Maggi. The two iconic brands have joined hands to create the one, the only, the crunchiest and slurpiest combo of KFC’s signature Chicken Popcorn & Maggi noodles in one perfect bowl! Bringing together hot, steaming, deliciously masaledaar and so so slurpy Maggi noodles, with flavorful Chicken Popcorn, tender on the inside but unbelievably crispy on the outside, this limited time bowl of happiness is sure to add much crispiness to your undying love for Maggi noodles & KFC Chicken.