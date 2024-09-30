Leica is aiming for a wider recall with ambassador chef Ranveer Brar

The German luxury camera maker Leica, with a pedigree stretching back nearly two centuries, has launched its new camera Q3 43 model at an exclusive gathering in Mumbai, while simultaneously announcing celebrity chef Ranveer Brar as its brand ambassador.



For those unacquainted, Leica is to cameras what Rolls-Royce is to cars—eye-wateringly expensive, but oh-so-worth-it if you've got the dosh. Founded in 1924, the brand really hit its stride during the Golden Age of photojournalism in the 1950s and 60s, when many an iconic shot was captured through the glass of a Leica lens. Fast forward to today, and the company is still riding high on that legacy, even as it attempts to snap up a new generation of shutterbugs.



New kid on the block



Leica's latest offering is a camera sports a 43-millimetre fixed lens, mimicking the human eye's view of the world. It's weather-sealed too, which means you can take it from the scorching deserts of Rajasthan to the monsoon-soaked streets of Mumbai without breaking a sweat, though your wallet might. The camera is priced at Rs 6,55,000.



Sunil Kaul, Leica Camera's managing director for Asia Pacific, waxes lyrical about the new launch: "It's a camera you can use every day to capture stunningly beautiful images. The design of this camera fits the Indian market. The fixed 43mm lens isn't just a technical choice; it's about capturing life as we see it. In India, where every street corner tells a story, this perspective is crucial," he says.



A spicy new ambassador





Leica has chosen celebrity chef Ranveer Brar as its brand ambassador for this launch. For a luxury brand like Leica, we wondered if Brar, who appeals to a larger cohort than Leica’s niche highly affluent target group, is the right fit. The brand insists that this pairing is a perfect fit.



"Ranveer Brar was a Leica customer before he became a friend of the brand," Kaul explains. Apparently, Brar's attention to detail in the kitchen translates seamlessly to photography. Who knew that perfecting a biryani was excellent training for capturing the perfect sunset?



While many know Ranveer for his mass appeal in India, he also owns high-end kitchens in several countries overseas, targeting a different audience there. This aligns perfectly with Leica's position as a premium brand with a broad aspirational appeal.



Kaul goes on to highlight the parallels between culinary arts and photography: "Both require an eye for detail, a sense of composition, and the ability to create something beautiful. Ranveer brings this unique perspective to our brand. He understands the craft of creating visual stories, whether it's on a plate or through a lens."



The great Indian challenge

Since establishing its presence in India in 2017, Leica has been carefully refining its approach to this diverse and dynamic market. Sunil Kaul, Leica Camera's Managing Director for Asia Pacific, offers insights into the company's strategy and the unique characteristics of the Indian market.



"India presents a fascinating landscape for a brand like Leica," Kaul explains. "It's a market with a rich photographic tradition, a burgeoning class of discerning consumers, and an incredible variety of subjects to capture. But it also requires a nuanced approach."



One key aspect of Leica's approach has been to work closely with local partners. "Our partnerships in India have been crucial in helping us understand the market better and in creating a retail environment that truly represents the Leica brand experience," Kaul explains.



The company has also been strategic about its retail presence. "We're not aiming for ubiquity," Kaul notes. "Our focus is on creating destination stores that offer a complete Leica experience. We're looking at having two or three key locations that can serve as hubs for the Leica community in India."





The Leica academy: Touch of experiential marketing



For those who've invested in a Leica and want to hone their skills, the company offers the Leica Academy. This educational initiative provides a range of workshops tailored to different levels of photographic knowledge and ambition.



Kaul explains the purpose and scope of the Academy: "The Leica Academy offers local, regional, and international workshops designed to cater to various skill levels and photographic goals. Our instructors are experts in their fields, capable of teaching everything from basic composition to advanced techniques in various photographic genres."



Post-COVID, Leica has had to adapt its marketing strategy faster than you can say "cheese." Now, 70% of their marketing efforts are digital, with the remaining 30% focused on "inspiration, experiences, and engagement."

For now, Leica is focussing on a few key locations in India, with plans for two or three destination stores.



As Leica attempts to capture a slice of the Indian market, it's clear they're playing a long game. With their blend of heritage, quality, and eye-watering price tags, they're banking on India's growing affluence and love for all things premium.