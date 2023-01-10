Lionel Messi becomes global brand ambassador for BYJU’s ‘education for all’

Under EFA, BYJU'S provides its products free-of-cost to children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Based on the four pillars of accessibility, inclusivity, efficacy, and social equity, EFA is now enabling 5.5 million children to learn seamlessly regardless of their locational, physical or financial constraints. It is a first-of-its-kind multi-stakeholder initiative that reaches 400+ districts in 28 states through 175+ NGO partners and multiple state departments and district officials. Nearly half of the EFA beneficiaries are girls and several others are from sensitive areas, including border regions and naxal-impacted districts. Nine out of 10 EFA students use BYJU’S regularly, which is leading to progressively better learning outcomes for them. BYJU'S Education for All has a Social Return on Investment (SROI) of 2, which means every dollar invested in BYJU'S generates a social value of two dollars.