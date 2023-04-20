LoanTap unveils Unofin’s new brand identity as part of LoanTap's healthcare finance offering

LoanTap and Unofin unite under a new brand identity.
LoanTap announces the rebranding of Unofin, a leading healthcare finance company that LoanTap recently acquired. The acquisition is a strategic move to expand LoanTap's offerings in the healthcare finance space and provide affordable financing options for healthcare needs. With this rebranding, LoanTap aims to highlight the synergies between the two companies and showcase their shared core values of being fast, flexible, and friendly.
Since its inception in 2018, Unofin has served over 12,000 customers with INR 120 crore of gross loan disbursals and covered 1600 healthcare services across 7 cities. The acquisition of Unofin is part of LoanTap's plan to extend its offerings in the healthcare finance space and leverage its technology to broaden its reach and serve more customers.
The new logo of Unofin is designed to represent the new association with LoanTap and to showcase its commitment to becoming the number one player in the healthcare finance industry. The logo features the word "uno", meaning one, and the elevation of UNO represents the company's dedication to being the best by leveraging LoanTap's technology to serve more customers. The larger "fin" in the logo symbolizes commitment to the finance industry and emphasizes its compliance with all regulatory guidelines.
The brand colour of LoanTap has been passed on to the new Unofin logo, which represents closeness and trust with its customers. The brand mnemonic of LoanTap at the start of the logo not only represents the new association but also showcases its characteristic as an enabler. The white space in the logo represents a paper plane going upward, symbolizing growth and upliftment.
LoanTap's CEO & co-founder, Satyam Kumar, stated, "We are excited to reveal the new identity of Unofin as part of our strategic plan to expand our offerings in the healthcare finance space. With the acquisition of Unofin, we aim to provide affordable financing options for healthcare needs and serve more customers. We have kept the main elements of the Unofin logo intact while passing on LoanTap’s brand colour showcasing our shared core values of being fast, flexible, and friendly. The new identity represents our commitment to becoming the number one player in the healthcare finance industry and we are confident that this new identity will strengthen our position in the market and enable us to better serve our customers."