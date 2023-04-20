LoanTap unveils Unofin’s new brand identity as part of LoanTap's healthcare finance offering

LoanTap's CEO & co-founder, Satyam Kumar, stated, "We are excited to reveal the new identity of Unofin as part of our strategic plan to expand our offerings in the healthcare finance space. With the acquisition of Unofin, we aim to provide affordable financing options for healthcare needs and serve more customers. We have kept the main elements of the Unofin logo intact while passing on LoanTap’s brand colour showcasing our shared core values of being fast, flexible, and friendly. The new identity represents our commitment to becoming the number one player in the healthcare finance industry and we are confident that this new identity will strengthen our position in the market and enable us to better serve our customers."