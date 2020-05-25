L’Oréal India develops safety guidelines for reopening salons

Talking about hairdressers and salons offering in-home services, as compared to salon appointments, something a brand like Urban Company offers, he said, "We don’t know yet how this will evolve. In-home services can see a change in demand, especially for basic services. That said, more expert services will need the kind of set up that a salon can provide. Further, the salon experience is a special experience, it is a time away from the home, or other usual surroundings, and consumers look forward to their visits to the salon."