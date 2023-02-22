LoveChild by Masaba Gupta forays into face category; partners with Myntra

Touching upon the addition of Lovechild’s new range on Myntra, Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra said, “We are excited to be Lovechild’s destination of choice as they step into the face makeup category with the launch of their stellar highlighter palettes and crème blushes. Youth icon Masaba Gupta’s signature style truly reflects in the products that are poised to strike a chord with our thriving base of beauty enthusiasts looking for high-quality, conscious and trendy make-up and wellness choices at accessible price points. Myntra Beauty has been witnessing an uptick in demand in the makeup and wellness category and we are certain that Lovechild’s new launches are set to elevate our portfolio, further strengthening our relationship with our shoppers.”