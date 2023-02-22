LoveChild by Masaba Gupta forays into face category; partners with Myntra

LoveChild is associated with e-commerce destination, Myntra Beauty with launch of an exquisite range of highlighters and creme.
LoveChild, a beauty brand by multi-hyphenate entrepreneur & actor Masaba Gupta, has forayed into the face makeup category with a splendid new range of products to reinforce the brand’s commitment to growing their portfolio with inclusive products.
Adding to its existing products categories like lipsticks, eye makeup, skincare, fragrances and wellness, the brand is now stepping into a face makeup category.
Commenting on the association and new launches, Masaba Gupta, founder, LoveChild said “These two new launches are my current favourite beauty products - nothing like a good highlighter and some blush! Each shade has been curated to suit everyone from a light skinned girl to the brown kudi! With immense love from across the country, this time around we have partnered with Myntra to drive discoverability for the brand across the country & to emerge as a powerful player in the beauty segment. I am thrilled to kick off this association & what better way to enter the face makeup category with 'band,bajaa & a 100 watt glow!
Touching upon the addition of Lovechild’s new range on Myntra, Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra said, “We are excited to be Lovechild’s destination of choice as they step into the face makeup category with the launch of their stellar highlighter palettes and crème blushes. Youth icon Masaba Gupta’s signature style truly reflects in the products that are poised to strike a chord with our thriving base of beauty enthusiasts looking for high-quality, conscious and trendy make-up and wellness choices at accessible price points. Myntra Beauty has been witnessing an uptick in demand in the makeup and wellness category and we are certain that Lovechild’s new launches are set to elevate our portfolio, further strengthening our relationship with our shoppers.”