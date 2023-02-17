LS Digital launches DigiVerse

It is an end-to-end Digital Marketing Operations Transformation Platform.
LS Digital, India's new-age independent digital marketing transformation group, has launched an end-to-end transformation service that helps companies optimize and streamline their digital marketing operations. DigiVerse lets businesses plan, execute and track campaigns with greater efficiency, and seamless partner communication at lower costs while achieving increased ROI.
Large brands with multiple business units and products often struggle while coordinating with multiple agencies and collating data from multiple sources. This can lead to wasted time and lost revenue for the brand team. These issues can be resolved by DigiVerse, a fully integrated marketing platform that brings all data into one central location, making it easy for C-suite executives and marketing managers to access the information they need to make strategic decisions.
“DigiVerse is designed with an experience of serving over 500 clients in different verticals for the sole purpose of making digital marketing operations management more efficient and effective for businesses of all sizes,” said Vinay Tamboli, Senior VP (Products, Analytics and Consulting), LS Digital.
DigiVerse also offers data visualization and process optimization features to help businesses make informed decisions and improve returns on their digital marketing. “The platform is user-friendly and offers a range of features that will help businesses achieve their marketing goals and increase ROI,” added Vinay.
“We are thrilled to launch this game-changing platform. With the increasing importance of digital marketing in today's business world, it's crucial for companies to have the right tools and technologies in place to manage their operations effectively. We believe this platform will help businesses of all sizes to improve their digital marketing results and achieve long-term success,” said Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital.
DigiVerse is a cloud-based offering with a user-friendly UI. It can be setup on AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure with the added flexibility to integrate with various online platforms including in-house Lead Management Systems (LMS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. This digital marketing operations transformation platform is available now. Visit LS Digital to learn more and request for a demo.