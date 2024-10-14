Mahindra Logistics unveils new brand identity

Mahindra Logistics, an integrated logistics solutions provider, unveils its new brand identity which introduces a bold and dynamic icon, symbolising the aspiration to scale new heights and the relentless drive to rise.

The new identity unifies all Mahindra’s business segments as it focuses on delivering integrated solutions. It symbolises deep association with customers, focussing on building customised solutions integrating all stages of the supply chain.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Rampraveen Swaminathan, CEO and MD, Mahindra Logistics, said, “Our new identity is a reflection of our vision in our actions. It honours our past, celebrates our present and embodies our vision for the future. At the heart of this new brand identity lies the collective strength and growth of our employees, driving us to push boundaries and deliver agile, technologically advanced, sustainable, and future-ready end-to-end logistics solutions for our customers”.