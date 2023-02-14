Mars Wrigley India enters dark chocolate segment with their new product offering

Announcing the launch, Kalpesh Parmar, country general manager, Mars Wrigley India said, “We are extremely delighted to launch GALAXY FUSIONS dark chocolate with 70% cocoa in India. It is a matter of great pride that we are making the global brand in India at our world class chocolate production facility in Pune. This marks an important milestone for us as we expand our local manufacturing capabilities to make globally loved brands in India with the same quality and signature recipes. This undoubtedly allows us greater production and fresh availability and bring this chocolate delight to a larger number of Indian consumers. GALAXY® FUSIONS is a unique amalgamation of new-world experience of dark chocolate and the signature smooth taste that GALAXY stands for and we are confident that offering a dark chocolate product will be welcomed by many of our consumers who want a variety of options in their snacks, from pure indulgence to 'better for you' treats including dark chocolate."