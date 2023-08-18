Maybelline's fresh take on makeup bridges real and virtual worlds

Zeenia Shroff Bastani, General Manager - Maybelline NY & NYX at L'Oréal, elucidates, "Our consumer lives in both realms—what she calls 'IRL' or in real life, and the virtual space for work and other activities. Naturally, blending these two spheres is something we, as a brand, take into account. This concept emerged as a means to provide our consumers with an approach to preparing for video calls using virtual makeup. We want to empower them to seamlessly adapt their personal style and experiment with new looks."