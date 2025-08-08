Medimix taps regional influencers to woo consumers in Maharashtra and Gujarat

In a strategic shift that underscores the growing power of regional voices, Medimix — the Chennai-based Ayurvedic personal care brand — is shifting from mass celebrity endorsements to onboarding regional influencers and actors for specific markets. The move marks a deliberate pivot to deepen brand relevance in key geographies, starting with Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Rooted in the 5,000-year-old science of Ayurveda, Medimix has long positioned itself as a brand that blends nature and tradition with modern skincare needs. Over the years, it has worked with national faces like Parineeti Chopra and Katrina Kaif to reinforce its image as a heritage brand with mainstream appeal. However, in today's fragmented media landscape, the brand is recalibrating itself — shifting focus from pan-India celebrities to local icons who resonate more closely with regional consumers.

Rupa Murudkar, head of marketing at Cholayil (parent company of Medimix), explains, “Today, marketing sits in a grey area where mass celebrities drive personalised messages and digital influencers build mass appeal. We decided to blend both worlds by roping in local icons who could tell our brand story more authentically in regional languages.”

In Maharashtra and Gujarat—Medimix’s P1, or top-priority, markets—the brand has onboarded Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar and Gujarati actor and digital creator Kinjal Rajpriya. “Both bring strong regional resonance while also having a wider digital presence,” Murudkar notes. “The idea was to drive greater consumer trust by speaking the language of our consumers — literally and culturally.”

This shift is backed by consumer research and emotional mapping done across the two states. According to Murudkar, “There is a broader industry trend of decentralisation of influence. Local voices — especially those that speak the consumer’s language — are gaining more trust and relevance. It's no longer about national vs. regional, but about reach vs. relevance.”

Interestingly, the shift toward regional relevance also comes at a time when other brands face criticism for overlooking local sentiment. Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), the maker of Mysore Sandal Soap, recently faced backlash for appointing pan-India actress Tamannaah Bhatia as brand ambassador. Many Kannadigas took to social media to express their disappointment, arguing that a local face would have better represented the state’s heritage brand. The incident underscores the growing sensitivity around cultural representation in marketing—a space where Medimix’s new hyper-local approach could strike the right chord.

Medimix is currently following a three-tier market segmentation strategy — with Maharashtra and Gujarat being P1 markets, where it will focus deeply for the next few years. P2 markets will see awareness-building efforts (Southern states of India), while P3 will be explored later.

Investing in regional and digital storytelling

Murudkar confirmed a 70% increase in digital ad spends and a 30–40% rise in overall marketing budgets. Influencer marketing, particularly at the regional level, is now a key strategy. “We launched a campaign called ‘18 Reasons Why’ featuring 18 strong regional influencers representing our 18-herb formulation,” she shared. “It’s essential now to reach younger, more modern audiences using relatable, local voices.”

While traditional media continues to command a larger share of the advertising pie due to the brand’s GT-heavy nature, digital is gaining prominence. “It’s a healthy double-digit split for digital spends now,” she said.

The Ayurvedic format is still core, but liquids see uptake

Despite evolving marketing strategies, Medimix’s product foundation remains its bar soaps, which currently contribute around 70–75% of its business. However, Murudkar highlights a growing shift toward liquids — including face washes, body washes, and hand washes, especially among Gen Z and urban consumers.

“There’s a myth that Ayurveda is only associated with soaps. But younger consumers want Ayurveda in more modern, convenient formats. Our liquids portfolio is now driving healthy growth,” she adds.

Body washes are gaining prominence across several brands, including Lux, Palmolive, The Body Shop, Nivea, Dove, Fiama, and Pears.

The Ayurvedic soap market in India is gaining momentum, mirroring the broader expansion of herbal and natural personal care products. A recent IMARC Group report estimates that the Indian bath soap market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 5.27 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Talking about bestsellers, Medimix’s anti-pimple face wash, formulated with six herbs, has shown an encouraging response, particularly in Q1. While bar soaps remain the backbone, "growth will come from innovation-led categories in the coming years," says Murudkar.

Campaign insight: From 'Nakhre wali' to 'Nikhar wali' skin

The brand’s recent campaign, Nakhre wali se Nikhar wali skin, is rooted in decades of consumer insights. Murudkar points out that Medimix was born from real consumer problems faced by railway workers who consulted the brand’s founder, Dr VP Sidhanth, for skin issues like dullness and pimples. His solution – a blend of 18 herbs – became the base of Medimix’s iconic green soap.

“This campaign brings alive everyday skin frustrations and our promise to address them with the power of our herbal formulation. It’s a reflection of voices we’ve heard for 50 years,” Murudkar says.

Online sales modest; offline remains dominant

Despite the surge in quick commerce and digital experimentation, Medimix continues to prioritise offline channels. “We’re a general trade-driven brand at the core. Modern trade is the current focus, and while we’ve seen marginal growth in e-commerce, it’s not our P1 (priority one) channel,” Murudkar said.

Quick commerce is seeing some organic uptick, but Medimix's core strategy remains rooted in its top-performing markets: Maharashtra and Gujarat. “In Maharashtra alone, we have a healthy household penetration of 25% in the soaps category. The idea now is to increase the share of the purchase basket in these regions,” she explained.

Interestingly, the southern region is handled separately by AVM Medimix, while the northern, eastern, and western zones—as well as exports—fall under CPN Cholayil.

Sustainability and ethics go beyond compliance

Medimix is doubling down on sustainability—from ingredients to packaging to production. “Our packaging is completely eco-friendly, using paper-based solutions. All our products are cruelty-free; most are vegan,” she added. “Sustainability and ethical practices are not just compliance requirements—they’re foundational to our brand philosophy.”

As consumption patterns evolve and media channels fragment, Medimix is adapting by balancing heritage with modernity—staying true to its Ayurvedic roots while evolving with the times.