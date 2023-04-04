Medulance associates with Delhi Capitals as Official Medical Partner

Medulance will provide top-notch medical care and emergency response at all seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team.
Medulance Healthcare has associated with Delhi Capitals as the Official Medical Partner for the Indian T20 League matches to be held in the national capital in April and May 2023.
As part of its responsibilities, Medulance will provide top-notch medical care and emergency response at all seven matches being played by the Delhi Capitals team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from April 4 to May 20, 2023.
The company will station Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulances along with doctors, paramedics, and nurses at the venue to effectively deal with any kind of injuries and other health emergencies during the matches.
Speaking about the association, Medulance co-founder Ravjot Singh Arora said, “We are more than happy to be appointed as the Official Medical Partner of Delhi Capitals for this Indian T20 League season. We have made elaborate arrangements to provide world-class emergency medical services at every match that the Delhi Capitals play in Delhi. Our ambulances and a highly trained medical team comprising of doctors, paramedics, and nurses would be on standby at the venue to cater to any emergency health need of the players and spectators. We have been successfully providing emergency medical services for several other big events around the country too. Delhi Capitals is one of the leading teams in the Indian T20 League and we wish them all the very best for the 2023 season.”
Meanwhile, Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “Severe injuries can happen at anytime in top level sport and therefore it’s crucial for us to have a medical staff stationed at the stadium. Our players are certainly in good hands with Medulance Healthcare’s state-of-the-art ambulances and superbly trained medical staff at the ground. With the country’s leading emergency response provider on board, we are assured of quality medical services throughout the 2023 season.”