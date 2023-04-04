Medulance associates with Delhi Capitals as Official Medical Partner

Speaking about the association, Medulance co-founder Ravjot Singh Arora said, “We are more than happy to be appointed as the Official Medical Partner of Delhi Capitals for this Indian T20 League season. We have made elaborate arrangements to provide world-class emergency medical services at every match that the Delhi Capitals play in Delhi. Our ambulances and a highly trained medical team comprising of doctors, paramedics, and nurses would be on standby at the venue to cater to any emergency health need of the players and spectators. We have been successfully providing emergency medical services for several other big events around the country too. Delhi Capitals is one of the leading teams in the Indian T20 League and we wish them all the very best for the 2023 season.”