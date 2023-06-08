Meesho unveils new brand identity

“We are thrilled to introduce our revamped brand identity, which symbolizes our transformation into a genuinely inclusive and egalitarian e-commerce platform. The new color palette and sonic identity will add a powerful new dimension to our brand identity, a critical component of how people recognise Meesho today and in the future. We believe there is enormous opportunity for mass adoption of e-commerce in India, and the next wave of growth will come from making it pertinent for all shoppers. With this brand revamp, Meesho will progress further on its journey to become the go-to e-commerce platform for the next billion consumers in India.,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder & CEO, Meesho.