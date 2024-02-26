Mia By Tanishq renews partnership with RCB's all-women's team for T20 Season 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The brand will act as principal sponsor for the team.
Mia by Tanishq has announced the renewal of its partnership with the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) all-women's cricket team for the T20 season 2024.
After a successful collaboration with Indian Olympic women athletes in the past and inaugural partnership last season, the jewelry brand, Mia continues to stand in strength with the RCB women's team, recognising their dedication, resilience, and remarkable achievements in the realm of cricket. As the principal sponsor for the team, Mia reaffirms its support for women athletes and their pursuit of excellence on the field with fresh vigor.
The renewed partnership between Mia by Tanishq and RCB's all-women's team symbolises a shared commitment to fostering inclusivity, diversity, and empowerment within the sporting community.
Speaking about the association, Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq said, “We are excited to continue our association with RCB, one of most loved teams in the WPL. It fills us with joy and pride to root for this bunch of young dynamic women with a never say die attitude. Their ambition, dream, perseverance, and indomitable spirit reflects the very essence of the Mia woman. We recognise the star within each of these players and cheer on their sporting spirit.”
Rajesh Menon, vice president & head of RCB said, “We are pleased to extend our partnership with Mia by Tanishq into another season of WPL. RCB is a lifestyle brand that resonates with the ethos of Mia at the intersection of fashion into sports.”