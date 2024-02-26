Mia By Tanishq renews partnership with RCB's all-women's team for T20 Season 2024

Speaking about the association, Shyamala Ramanan, business head, Mia by Tanishq said, “We are excited to continue our association with RCB, one of most loved teams in the WPL. It fills us with joy and pride to root for this bunch of young dynamic women with a never say die attitude. Their ambition, dream, perseverance, and indomitable spirit reflects the very essence of the Mia woman. We recognise the star within each of these players and cheer on their sporting spirit.”