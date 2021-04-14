Mondelez India launches Cadbury Dairy Milk Lolly

Commenting on the launch, Inderpreet Singh, associate director – marketing (beverages, meals, candies and gums), Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk Lolly, being the only chocolate lollipop in the segment, provides the brand with an opportunity to strengthen its foothold in the category and stay true to its vision of proving consumers with more choice. By uniting India’s much-loved and most trusted Cadbury Dairy Milk’s strong equity and legacy in a new avatar, we are all set to conquer hearts yet again, and further solidify our stance in the myriads of snacking options in the country.”