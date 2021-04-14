Mondelez India launches Cadbury Dairy Milk Lolly

The company is riding Dairy Milk’s strong equity and legacy for the new brand extension.
Mondelez India has entered the lollipop sub-segment in the confectionery category with the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Lolly. The new product is also the only ‘chocolate lollipop’ in the Indian market.
The hard outer caramel casing of the Lolly is filled with Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. Dairy Milk’s new lollipop extension will share the space with existing players like Hershey’s Jolly Rancher, Perfetti’s Chupa Chups and Wrigley’s Pim Pom.
Commenting on the launch, Inderpreet Singh, associate director – marketing (beverages, meals, candies and gums), Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk Lolly, being the only chocolate lollipop in the segment, provides the brand with an opportunity to strengthen its foothold in the category and stay true to its vision of proving consumers with more choice. By uniting India’s much-loved and most trusted Cadbury Dairy Milk’s strong equity and legacy in a new avatar, we are all set to conquer hearts yet again, and further solidify our stance in the myriads of snacking options in the country.”
Priced at Rs 5, the launch of Cadbury Dairy Milk Lolly will be supported by a strong sampling plan to generate consumer trials, coupled with strong in-market activation plans.