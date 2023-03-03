Mumbai Indians welcome 7 brand partners ahead of the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League

Partners continue to trust Mumbai Indians and its growing global brand value.
Mumbai Indians continues to be a preferred partner for brands looking to build and tell their stories to the world. In the debut season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the Mumbai Indians family has on-boarded seven brand partners ahead of the season kick-off.
Lotus Herbals (front of the jersey) and Ashok Leyland (back of the jersey) are Principal Partners. Dream 11 and Sonata Software are Associate Partners whose logos will be on the lead and non-lead arm. Usha, Max Life Insurance and Nutrizoe are the Official partners, with Usha taking up the lead spot on the cap and helmet. In addition to this, there continues to be a dedicated slot for Reliance Foundation’s Education and Sports for All (ESA), which for WPL will be visible on the playing kit’s lead trouser.
Lotus Herbals, Ashok Leyland, Sonata Software, Max Life Insurance, and Nutrizoe join the #One Family for the first time, with Dream 11 and USHA continuing their journey with Mumbai Indians. USHA completes a decade with the MI Family, having started with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, continuing the partnership with MI Emirates (ILT20), and now Mumbai Indians in WPL.
Speaking ahead of the season, Mumbai Indians Spokesperson said, “We are pleased to welcome all our brand partners to the Mumbai Indians #One Family and become part of their growth story. We have always believed in having a deep relationship with our partners to create maximum value and offer our platform to build a strong brand narrative for them with fans. At Mumbai Indians, our Paltan has always been at the core of our storytelling with partners and their love and engagement from across the world makes us a preferred partner for brands who are looking at a global impact and engagement.”
Mumbai Indians has been a marquee platform for brands to partner with, and building a cohesive and engaging story build through powerful storytelling through the assets available both online and offline. The growth story over the years for Mumbai Indians, has made it the highest valued brand in the IPL over 15 years, according to a report by global research agency, Brand Finance. With the WPL, Mumbai Indians debuts in a new category of storytelling, that adds to MI Cape Town and MI Emirates in South Africa and UAE, setting global benchmarks in sports business, which then enables partners to leverage the global reach of the MI family.
Mumbai Indians play the inaugural game of WPL on March 04 at D.Y. Patil stadium.