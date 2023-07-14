Myntra announces ‘Rising STARS’ program with an aim to boost 200 D2C fashion and lifestyle brands

The Rising STARS program will provide immersive discovery experience through deterministic visibility to build awareness, drive maximum reach and acquire new customers while enabling higher engagement and improving consideration. Brands will be able to communicate their stories and persona in an engaging way, reinforcing their unique identity and bringing out the true essence of their individual brand stories. Myntra’s just-launched Rising STARS Store on its app with dedicated touch points across the homepage and category pages will amplify the visibility for the portfolio. The brands can leverage their social, celebrity and influencer assets better by collaborating with Myntra across on and off-platform campaigns. By tapping into the collective reach with Myntra, brands can look at driving higher engagement around new launches, collections and trends. There will be a focus on showcasing video content through Myntra Minis, Myntra’s revolutionary short-form video platform on its app to enable trends and launches, and Myntra Studio, a personalized content destination on the platform that provides users with access to shoppable content among other channels. Apart from focus on richer and immersive discovery and brand building, Myntra’s ability to bring forth pioneering speed and open ended exchange propositions will also build salience and enhance shopping experience.