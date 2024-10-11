myTrident is the official home décor partner of Bigg Boss Season 18

myTrident, the premium home décor and luxury textile brand, has partnered with Bigg Boss Season 18, as the official home décor partner. In this collaboration, myTrident's exclusive range of luxury bedding, and home textiles will elevate the entire décor of the Bigg Boss house.

For the first time, Bigg Boss has collaborated with a home textile brand, allowing myTrident to take center stage in transforming the interiors of the house. The brand's signature offerings—ranging from plush bedding to luxurious terry towels—will not only be displayed prominently but will also be integrated into the daily lives of the contestants. With a dedicated premium queen-sized bed and other key installations, myTrident's influence will be felt in every corner, giving viewers a taste of the ultimate in-home décor luxury.

This association marks a pivotal moment for myTrident, as it steps into the spotlight during India’s most-watched reality show.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Bigg Boss for the first time,” said Neha Gupta Bector, chairperson of myTrident. “As a brand rooted in luxury and comfort, this collaboration allows us to highlight how our premium home décor collection can elevate any space. The Bigg Boss house serves as the perfect canvas to highlight the elegance and sophistication our products bring, inspiring viewers across India.”

Contestants will experience the brand's luxurious terry towels and bedding every day, while audiences at home witness how these products can transform the look and feel of a space. This immersive product integration will be further amplified through strategic TV commercials and digital activations, making the brand's ethos of comfort and sophistication a consistent part of the viewing experience.

Pavitra KR, revenue head, Colors (Viacom18), shared, “Bigg Boss is at the heart of India's entertainment ecosystem, setting trends and creating cultural moments. Its expansive reach and presence across television, digital, and social platforms ensures that our partner brands achieve exceptional visibility and interaction with diverse consumer groups. Through our innovative brand placements, we naturally integrate partners into the narrative of the show, significantly boosting brand prominence. We’re excited to welcome myTrident as our first home décor partner, marking a significant milestone as they bring their luxury textile range to the Bigg Boss house, transforming its interiors and enriching the contestants’ living spaces.”