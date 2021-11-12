Nestlé a+ with Tetra Pak to convert used beverage cartons to create classroom furniture for schools of less-privileged children

Beverage cartons such as the ones made by Tetra Pak, are paper-based, recyclable and can be converted into useful items like classroom furniture. A key catalyst in increasing recycling of cartons are environmentally conscious consumers. With an intent to make this initiative accessible to all Nestlé a+ consumers, 54 collection points across Reliance Smart Superstores and Sahakari Bhandar outlets will be made available in Mumbai. Through these, Nestlé a+ aims at collecting more than 10,00,000 cartons which would get recycled into composite sheets, almost 100+ desks for schools.