Netflix unleashes marketing blitz to promote Original movie ‘AK vs AK’

In January 2019, we reported an anonymous media planner, who stated, “Netflix is clearly the biggest spender on outdoor across categories in the top metros. In Tier II and III cities, the central government spends the most. The OTT war in metros is driven by momentum. If Netflix releases ‘Sacred Games’ with X number of hoardings, Amazon Prime Video will have to do the same for ‘Mirzapur’ to mount the show at the same scale.”