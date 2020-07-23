"Non-metro market recovery expected to be faster than that of metros": EY survey

In the face of unprecedented economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, non-metro markets are likely to recover faster than metro markets, an EY survey finds.

The report ‘Will non-metro markets propel India's recovery’ reveals that a higher percentage of respondents from non-metro markets expect to spend more than before on several categories, compared to metro markets. This indicates that when the lockdown ends, green shoots of recovery would probably sprout faster from the non-metro markets.