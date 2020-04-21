Now Snapdeal to offer entertainment options through tie-up with Hungama Play

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The world is going through a major crisis and people are advised to stay at home for safety. As a mobile-first economy, smartphones have proved to be indispensable in India, helping people access news, essential services and streaming platforms. Our association with Snapdeal enables us to offer users wholesome entertainment led by an incredible library of short-format videos, movies, TV shows and Hungama Originals. We are certain that the content experience offered by Hungama Play on Snapdeal will help the users remain engaged.”