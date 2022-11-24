Online gaming platform Zupee extends its association with Momentus Digital

Arooshi, CEO, Momentus Digital, said, “We are delighted to partner with Zupee, which has always been extremely supportive and refreshing to work with. Extending the digital association in itself is a compliment to us and the team. We are excited to add more value to the brand. We believe that the use of the digital medium in the gaming industry has huge potential to be capitalised and we are committed to aid Zupee with the same in the future as well.”