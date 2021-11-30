“Online sales rose during Amazon’s Great Indian Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale”: Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, TCL Electronics India

The director of marketing at TCL talks about the demand for smart TVs and the online to offline sales strategy.
TCL Electronics India, a leading television manufacturer, has joined hands with Filmfare for MyGlamm Filmfare OTT Awards 2021 as the associate sponsor.
Over the last few years, OTT platforms have dominated the world of Indian entertainment. COVID-induced lockdown and home quarantine made more and more people turn to OTT platforms as a source of entertainment.
Filmfare Awards has acknowledged and recognised cinematic excellence in the mainstream film business for over six decades. The launch of the second edition sees the brand extend these awards into the digital entertainment sphere.
Speaking of the association, Mike Chen, general manager, TCL India, said, “We, at TCL, are utterly excited and proud to partner with Filmfare for this exciting and creative venture. Similarly, Filmfare also acknowledges OTT talents, especially those who have taken up the arduous task to keep people entertained even in difficult times.”
TCL has also been busy with multiple product launches, pre and post-festive season. Over an email, Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, senior marketing manager & AC business unit head, TCL India, reveals that this year, the company witnessed good sales for 4K HDR video call camera TVs. 4K has the been the driving force behind these purchases.
“Online saw a significant increase in numbers during Amazon’s Great Indian Sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Our online contribution was close to 40 per cent during the (sale) period,” says Mikkilineni.
When it comes to big-ticket purchases, most Indians prefer to touch and feel the product before buying it. So, how do you then convince them to buy things online, in this scenario? Mikkilineni says that the shift in consumer buying behaviour is clear from 2K to 4K, and customer preference for the online medium is clearly visible.
He tells us that from a marketing point of view, this festive season was good one. It is when the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Diwali - two big events for the electronics sale - coincided.
“The challenge was to convey the Mini LED technology to the customers, as it is new in India. We successfully utilised the online-to-offline strategy, integrating online social platforms with offline in store and exhibition, in educating the customers.”
Mikkilineni adds that there is a fundamental difference between a smart TV and an Android TV. Not every smart TV is a Google certified Android TV.
“At TCL, we have Google certified Android TV sets. Customers need this certified Android for better experience and unlimited content,” he concludes.
