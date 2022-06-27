Parle G diversifies its biscuit portfolio with Oats - Berries & Cinnamon Biscuits

With the value on the mind of many, consumers are constantly looking to trusted and well-known firms to guarantee quality. By venturing into the health segment with Parle G Oats & Berries biscuits, Parle has developed a unique product with delicious ingredients to create a new mouth-watering biscuit. The product will fill the gap of an affordable health biscuit available for a price pack of INR 10; thereby providing a healthy and inexpensive alternative for health-conscious consumers. Parle G Oats & Berries biscuits will continue the role of being the nationwide tea-time companion like Parle -G, by being an exciting and nourishing alternative.