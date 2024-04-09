Parle’s 'Mini Frooti' aims to quench thirst for affordability in the low-income strata

The idea is, that the brand aims to find success in the market with its offerings while other brands and competitors are busy premiumising their services. He adds, “Majority of the brands have been tackling the sustained inflation since the last three years. The impact of that has been price increases with a focus on premiumising the portfolios. In the process, the majority of the consumers have been left unserviced with the right proposition. At Parle Agro, we’ve been focussed on optimising the value chain and finding efficient ways of creating disruptive propositions. Both Smoodh and the Rs 5 Frooti are a result of that.”