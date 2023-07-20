PayNearby launches its Infotainment radio platform for small retailers offering life-skill content

PayNearby Radio will help us beat some of these challenges. By ensuring tailored content for our retail community, the idea is to establish a meaningful two-way communication that holds their attention and engages them better. For retailers who lead a very busy life, and may not have the time and bandwidth for text, banner or video content, a world of information and entertainment will open up just by plugging in the ubiquitous ear-phones. The content is designed to be very simple, upfront and sharp so that we can relay the message easily to a wider audience in a non-intrusive engaged format. We will constantly innovate and partner with relevant stakeholders to bring in a medley of content that is relevant for this community. We believe this medium will play a crucial role in disseminating critical information like subsidy announcements, allowing for a deeper sense of credibility and grassroots connection through voice-based communication. Zidd Aage Badhne Ki!”