PayNearby launches its Infotainment radio platform for small retailers offering life-skill content

It aims to provide bite-sized content that offers both entertainment and livelihood enhancement tools.
PayNearby, has launched PayNearby Radio, a platform curated exclusively for its million+ active retailers in Bharat, to provide them with snackable content that helps them grow unabated in life. It is aligned with the company’s vision to mass-modernize the retail sector across the country and create a thriving ecosystem for its retail partners, bringing them at par with the current times.
PayNearby Radio enhances retailer engagement, providing tips on shop modernization and income augmentation, health and lifestyle care, and news updates that are relevant for this cohort. The platform marries entertainment with valuable life-skill recommendations that will help retailers further their life goals. Available on the PayNearby app, the platform has already registered ~150,000+ total events within days of its launch.
Currently available in Hindi, the content will be made available in other regional languages as well. PayNearby Radio has a familiar interface, similar to popular social media platforms and enables retailers to like and share content, fostering collaboration and amplifying reach. PayNearby aims to evolve radio into a valuable two-way conduit for retailer communication.
Speaking on the launch, Anand Kumar Bajaj, founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby said, “Our retailers are the heart of our business, and their growth and well-being are central to how we operate. At PayNearby, our motto is to create a conducive environment that helps our retail partners grow unabated in life. PayNearby Radio is an initiative dedicated to empowering their personal and economic well-being. Content that are tailormade for our retailers will ensure that we are able to add substantial value to their livelihood and lifestyles. Overtime, we are working to evolve this platform into a medium that allows our retailers and their families to showcase their talent and create the go-to engagement channel for them.”
Commenting further, Jayatri Dasgupta, CMO, PayNearby said, “In today’s world of high decibel noise and hugely fragmented media-space, getting the mindshare of a targeted cohort becomes really challenging. More challenging is to hold their interest and create stickiness, without being intrusive and lack-lustre. Marketers today are vulnerable to the pitfalls of a high-churn media environment, that doesn’t make appropriate allowances for the specific requirement of a target cohort.
PayNearby Radio will help us beat some of these challenges. By ensuring tailored content for our retail community, the idea is to establish a meaningful two-way communication that holds their attention and engages them better. For retailers who lead a very busy life, and may not have the time and bandwidth for text, banner or video content, a world of information and entertainment will open up just by plugging in the ubiquitous ear-phones. The content is designed to be very simple, upfront and sharp so that we can relay the message easily to a wider audience in a non-intrusive engaged format. We will constantly innovate and partner with relevant stakeholders to bring in a medley of content that is relevant for this community. We believe this medium will play a crucial role in disseminating critical information like subsidy announcements, allowing for a deeper sense of credibility and grassroots connection through voice-based communication. Zidd Aage Badhne Ki!”