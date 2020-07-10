Pepsi says order any soft drink on Swiggy to help ailing restaurant community along with NRAI

A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “The environment that we operate in, matters to us. The restaurant industry is an integral part of our ecosystem and has been severely impacted by the ongoing health challenge. Both restaurants and restaurant workers are struggling. Hence, in our endeavour to find various meaningful ways to provide support to the ecosystem, we found that mobilizing a movement with consumers & providing food security support to our restaurant workers & their families who are in distress is a timely intervention and need of the hour.