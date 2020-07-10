Pepsi says order any soft drink on Swiggy to help ailing restaurant community along with NRAI

For any soft drink you add to your order, Pepsi will provide a meal to a restaurant worker.
Pepsi has taken the high road and urged customers to add any soft drink to their food menu when they order from Swiggy. Why? It's to help the restaurant community hit hard by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.
Called #PepsiSaveOurRestaurants, the beverage brand has partnered with online delivery giant Swiggy and leading restaurant industry association, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI).
This initiative runs between June 25, 2020 – July 19, 2020, and whenever a customer adds a soft drink to his/her food menu on Swiggy, Pepsi will contribute part of the proceeds in respect of each soft drink ordered to the NRAI COVID-19 Relief Corpus.
The fund will be used to provide meals (dry ration) to restaurant workers who've suffered during these hard times and the initiative aims to provide approximately 2.5 million meals to these workers.
Burger King India came out in support of this initiative and tweeted, "We're proud to support Pepsi in this great initiative. Go grab your Burger King Combo on Swiggy now."
A PepsiCo India spokesperson said, “The environment that we operate in, matters to us. The restaurant industry is an integral part of our ecosystem and has been severely impacted by the ongoing health challenge. Both restaurants and restaurant workers are struggling. Hence, in our endeavour to find various meaningful ways to provide support to the ecosystem, we found that mobilizing a movement with consumers & providing food security support to our restaurant workers & their families who are in distress is a timely intervention and need of the hour.
Through #PepsiSaveOurRestaurants, we are committed to supporting the ones in need and are extremely thankful to SWIGGY and NRAI for their support and partnership for this initiative.”
What's interesting about this campaign is Pepsi urging customers to add any soft drink to their food menu which is similar to what Lifebuoy did; it too urged people to use any soap brand to wash their hands because health and hygiene take priority over everything.
Point to note: The offer is valid on any packaged soft drinks ordered from restaurants listed on Swiggy platform which includes carbonated soft drinks, packaged iced tea, packaged juices & packaged juice-based drinks and is not restricted to just the purchase of Pepsi.