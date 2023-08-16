Pepsi spotlights rapper 'Big Deal' to celebrate hip-hop day and empower Indian hip-hop culture with release of new music video

Rapper Big Deal's journey took a pivotal turn when he was discovered by Collective Artists Networks' innovative platform, Big Bang Social, which empowers creators with the resources and opportunities they need to flourish. " Big Bang Social was founded with the mission of empowering creators from across the country and furnishing them with a launchpad for brilliance. Our partnership with Rapper Big Deal on this video is a testament to our unwavering pledge to further artistic aptitude and enable creators to reach new heights. This association with Pepsi is a huge milestone and we are very proud of this collaboration”. said Anurag Iyer, CEO - Big Bang Social.