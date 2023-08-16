Pepsi spotlights rapper 'Big Deal' to celebrate hip-hop day and empower Indian hip-hop culture with release of new music video

This collaboration underscores Pepsi's dedication to recognizing and uplifting emerging talent in the Indian Hip-Hop scene.
Pepsi has partnered with popular rapper Samir Rishu Mohanty, popularly known as 'Rapper Big Deal' to mark a significant milestone in the Indian Hip-Hop scene.
Pepsi, an iconic brand known for its innovative approach to cultural trends, is taking a momentous step by shining a spotlight on Rapper Big Deal on Hip-Hop Day. This collaboration underscores Pepsi's dedication to recognizing and uplifting emerging talent in the Indian Hip-Hop scene.
"Music is a passion point for the younger generation and with Hip Hop emerging as a trend, we are delighted to partner with Rapper Big Deal. He is someone who has challenged the status quo and risen up to where he is today."" Shailja Joshi, category lead, Cola, PepsiCo India.
"Music has the power to inspire change and unite people and I’m so thrilled to be able to release this video on Hip-Hop day," said Rapper Big Deal. "The team at Big Bang Social has been instrumental in my journey as an artist and teaming up with Pepsi allows me to shine a light on Hip-Hop culture and amplify my message of ‘rising up’."
Rapper Big Deal's journey took a pivotal turn when he was discovered by Collective Artists Networks' innovative platform, Big Bang Social, which empowers creators with the resources and opportunities they need to flourish. " Big Bang Social was founded with the mission of empowering creators from across the country and furnishing them with a launchpad for brilliance. Our partnership with Rapper Big Deal on this video is a testament to our unwavering pledge to further artistic aptitude and enable creators to reach new heights. This association with Pepsi is a huge milestone and we are very proud of this collaboration”. said Anurag Iyer, CEO - Big Bang Social.