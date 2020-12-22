Pepsi to release “Cocoa” Cola this winter

It’s a tasty concoction of cocoa, marshmallow and Pepsi cola.
As winter sets in and people look forward to the New Year, Pepsi had decided it wants to end 2020 on a sweet note.
The cola giant, in a tweet, said “What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola - the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.”
But, there’s a caveat. For this new concoction to go into production, Pepsi went on to say in its tweet, “Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.”
Foodandwine.com quoted Pepsi describing the drink as “a delicious blend of cocoa (and hint of marshmallow!) mixed with Pepsi cola.”
We can assure you this drink will go into production because within four days (Pepsi had tweeted this message on 17 December 2020), it has received over 5,300 retweets.