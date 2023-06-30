Pocket Aces and Civic Studios partner to accelerate positive content mission

The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to create an exciting range of content spanning multiple genres. By combining Pocket Aces’ expertise in creating relatable and viral content with Civic Studios’ passion for compelling narratives that shed light on important social issues, the collaboration aims to captivate audiences with narratives that are not only entertaining but also thought-provoking and socially relevant, thus influencing people positively. Civic Studios will invest capital into Pocket Aces, and collaborate on creating impactful long-form content via Pocket Aces’ studio Dice Media, and in turn, Pocket Aces will take over Civic Studios short-form channel “Pocket Change” to add to its portfolio of owned and operated short-form channels FilterCopy, Nutshell, and Gobble. Anushka Shah, Founder of Civic Studios, will also join the Board of Directors at Pocket Aces.