Pocket Aces and Civic Studios partner to accelerate positive content mission

Pocket Aces, and Civic Studios, an impact-driven media studio incubated at the MIT Media Lab, have announced a partnership to further their collective mission of creating positive content for the youth of India.
The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to create an exciting range of content spanning multiple genres. By combining Pocket Aces’ expertise in creating relatable and viral content with Civic Studios’ passion for compelling narratives that shed light on important social issues, the collaboration aims to captivate audiences with narratives that are not only entertaining but also thought-provoking and socially relevant, thus influencing people positively. Civic Studios will invest capital into Pocket Aces, and collaborate on creating impactful long-form content via Pocket Aces’ studio Dice Media, and in turn, Pocket Aces will take over Civic Studios short-form channel “Pocket Change” to add to its portfolio of owned and operated short-form channels FilterCopy, Nutshell, and Gobble. Anushka Shah, Founder of Civic Studios, will also join the Board of Directors at Pocket Aces.
Anushka Shah, founder of Civic Studios, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Our goal at Civic Studios is to create change through storytelling. Pocket Aces’ new mission towards positively influencing minds fits perfectly into that vision. We are thrilled to partner with a company that has a proven track record across multiple content channels and IPs, and that is now looking to scale up its ambition and impact. We are looking forward to working with Aditi and the Pocket Aces team in creating content that is entertaining, engaging, and empowering."
Aditi Shrivastava, co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces, added "We are delighted to welcome Anushka and Civic Studios as partners in Pocket Aces. This comes at the perfect time as we are looking to scale up positive content. The Civic Studios team comes with rich experience in content research and impact measurement, which will be extremely beneficial to us. Both companies are committed to innovating, pushing boundaries, and delivering fresh content that reflects the fabric of our country today. So you can watch out for some potent stories coming your way soon!”