Prasuma ventures into the cloud kitchen space

In a development that underlines its customer-centricity and innovation-focused operations, Prasuma, India’s favourite Momo brand, has announced its foray into the cloud kitchen segment. With this move, Prasuma will mark its offline presence, offering consumers seamless access to drive trials of its range of authentic Momos. Along with QSR-style establishments, the brand plans to tie up with aggregators to boost availability across its target regions.
Initiating its offline operations in Delhi-NCR, Prasuma envisions establishing more kitchens in the next couple of years across eight cities, including Bangalore, Mumbai, and Kolkata, among other metros. Prasuma’s cloud kitchens will cater to several consumer requirements with a 6-piece CRAVE box, 16-piece BINGE box, and 30-piece PARTY bucket. Chef-crafted authentic gourmet sauces, including Indonesia's spicy sambal, Thailand's red curry sauce, Japan's gyoza dipping sauce and a Chinese Sichuan chilli sauce, will also be an exciting USP at the cloud kitchens.
Speaking on the development, Lisa Suwal, CEO at Prasuma, said, “Since our inception, Prasuma has been on a mission to satiate every Momo craving with our signature range of offerings. This is why expanding our presence beyond frozen snacks was the next natural progression for us. We are now building your neighbourhood Momo kitchen. QSRs and Cloud Kitchens will bolster accessibility to our products, bringing a new category of customers closer to the No. 1 Street food of India and solidifying our stance as the most loved Momo brand of the country.”
With the launch of cloud kitchens, Prasuma is capturing an unaddressed market with a much-awaited solution. On the back of its unique value proposition, the brand aims to sell 100 million Momos from the Prasuma Momo Kitchen in the next few years.
Prasuma has taken the Indian market by storm with its superior Momo experience created with the best quality of ingredients, a thinner wrapper, and consistent juicy deliciousness, all at an affordable price and ready in minutes. With the new addition to its business model, the brand will introduce its customers to new Momo preparations, tastes, and textures, thereby elevating the Momo experience for the Indian market. Customers will also have an option to build their own Momo, choosing ingredients, preparation methods, and sauces.